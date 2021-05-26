News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Is online casino BK8 Norwich City's new shirt sponsor?

Lauren Cope

Published: 1:41 PM May 26, 2021
A fan wears a Dafabet sponsored shirt during the Canaries' Premier League win over Manchester City last season.

Questions have been raised over whether an online casino could become Norwich City's new shirt sponsor.

Speculation began over whether BK8, an online casino based in Malaysia, could be the Canaries' new main sponsor after photos were circulated online showing its branding on advertising hoardings at the ground.

Currently, the club's official partner, and shirt sponsor, is Dafabet, an online gambling firm based in the Philippines. 

Other partners include Lotus, Errea, Bidstack and War Paint For Men.

Prior to Dafabet's arrival in 2019, the Canaries were sponsored by British gambling firm LeoVegas, which became the club's first ever betting sponsor in 2017.

The issue of gambling companies becoming club sponsors in England has long been controversial and a ban has been called for in some corners.

A newly-formed cross-party House of Lords group, Peers for Gambling Reform, has said a ban on gambling logos on football shirts and other direct sponsorship would cost the English Football League just 2.5pc in lost revenues, and would have no impact on Premier League clubs.

The findings are contained in a new report for the PGR.

But clubs have said a ban would have significant financial consequences, and that sponsorships were handled responsibly.

Norwich City has not commented, but has in the past said it was committed to promoting responsible gambling.

