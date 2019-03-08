'Cougars' spark friendship following online heart break

Friends Stella Bowling (left) and Alicia Wright (Right) holding their book. Archant

Two self-proclaimed “cougars” have come together to share their story of heartbreak, deception as well as friendship following the release of their book.

Stella Bowling and Alicia Wright, both from East Anglia, write under the pseudonym Callista Bowright - a combination of both their names.

Mrs Bowling, 79, from Beccles is a former live-in carer who describes herself as an “elderly hippy”.

She looks after her teenage grandson following her daughter's suicide, who at the time was aged 33.

Ms Wright from Gorleston, 60, is the self-made owner of a multi-million pound business empire. The mother-of-five grew up in Lancashire and had a “terrible, traumatic childhood”.

“She had been beaten to an inch of her life,” Ms Bowling said on behalf of her co-author.

On September 6, 2017 the pair were brought together by a traumatic incident involving an ex partner they met online.

The writers said the circumstance could have made them “be bitter and jealous rivals”. Instead the pair came together and sparked a friendship for life, bonding over their emotional, psychological and physical trauma.

“I started off feeling protective of Stella.

“She is a hippy that would be bumped around like a bumper car - I wanted to add some buffers to her,” Ms Wright said.

The women started writing the book following a trip to Portugal, when they agreed “you couldn't write a book about this”.

Mrs Bowling said the a Sixth of September is “loosely-based on reality”, but “the truth is stranger than the fiction”.

“The book explores every emotion and swings from deep, traumatic sadness to gutsy humour.

“The two women in the book are strong and brave - they are unashamed of their raunchy, cougar love of sensuality,” she said

Next month, the women will fly to New York to share their story at PitchFest - a chance for authors to sell the tale to international agents.

Ms Bowling said: “I feel terrific, I have finally met someone who is a generous friend, who understands me.”

To contact the authors, email callista.bowright@hotmail.com.