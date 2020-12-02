Run-down cottage revamped for Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Published: 1:35 PM December 2, 2020

Trades people and supporters of the project which restored the cottage for Norwich City Community Sports Foundation hub on the edge of Norwich, called The Nest. They are pictured before the March 2020 coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

A run-down cottage has been given a new lease of life to support young people with disabilities and mental health issues.

The three-bedroom property on The Nest community sport hub in Holt Road, Horsford, run by Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF), will be a base for adults to stay at while working on community projects at the centre.

An artist's impression of part of The Nest Community Sports Hub. - Credit: CSF

It was led by Norwich-based house developer Lovell and Broadland Housing Association and supported by 40 tradesmen and local businesses who gave their time, skills and equipment for free during the £50,000 transformation.

Ian Thornton, chief executive officer at Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2011

Ian Thornton, chief executive officer at Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Lovell and all the suppliers and subcontractors that have come together to make the cottage look so fresh and new.

“It will be such an asset to the site to have these facilities for adults supporting residential visits, and we look forward to welcoming residential groups back to The Nest when conditions allow for it."





Lovell named the community sports foundation as its charity of the year for 2019-2020 and the refurbishment took three months, ended in February 2020.

Lovell regional managing director for East Anglia, Simon Medler. - Credit: Archant

Lovell regional managing director for East Anglia, Simon Medler, said: “I’d like to personally thank each supplier and subcontractor involved for their hard work and commitment throughout. I’ve been blown away by the generosity of those involved, donating both materials and time, which has led to the fantastic end-result of this renovation.

"It is important for us to get involved in local communities where we are working. We were taken aback by the work of the community sports foundation."

He added: "The cottage was completely run-down. We found lots of little horrors inside."

Andrew Savage (right) who is Broadland Housing Association development director. - Credit: Archant

Broadland Housing Association development director, Andrew Savage, said: “To see the enthusiasm of all the volunteers and the generous donations was inspiring. Our internal maintenance, planned works and landscape teams who were involved with the project are extremely proud of what has been achieved. It was great to be involved.”

The first phase of The Nest, on the former Anglian Windows site, opened in 2018.







