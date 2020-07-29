Road to be closed for repairs following vehicle fire

The A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft will be closed as Suffolk County Council’s highways team carries out repair work. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned of delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as the Suffolk County Council’s highways team carries out repair work on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft.

The work is set to be carried out between 8pm and 11pm on Wednesday, August 12.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the road closure is in place and work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place on the “A1117 Cotmer Road, Lowestoft from A146 to the roundabout with Colville Road.”

It says the works will include “carriageway repairs due to vehicle fire”, along with other associated works.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times, as a diversion route of 2.2km is set to be in operation while the works are carried out.

Traffic will be diverted via Colville Road, B1537, A1117, A146 and vice versa.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.