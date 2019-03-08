Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling Archant

A classic saloon car with just 7,000 miles on the clock, which has been in a garage for nearly 30 years has sold for £80,000.

The car had been kept in a garage in Ascot, Berkshire, for almost 30 years Picture: Guy Snelling The car had been kept in a garage in Ascot, Berkshire, for almost 30 years Picture: Guy Snelling

The 1998 Ford Sierra Cosworth came under the hammer at Anglia Car Auctions, in King's Lynn, on Saturday night.

Consultant Guy Snelling, who was handling telephone bidders, said: "In the end it was bought by someone in the room. We were just over the moon, properly over the moon.

"It really was amazing, there was a round of applause, heart-felt applause."

Mr Snelling, who values cars for the Beveridge Way auctions, said it was the highest price ever made by a Cosworth in Lynn.

"We had a similar one in the sale that had done a few more miles that went for £32,000," he said. "A nice one can be had for £30 - £40,000.

"It was the fact this one had had one owner and done 7,000 miles, you can't put a price on that. It hadn't moved sine 1991, it was a real time warp."

The car was being kept in a garage in Ascot, Berks. Its catalogue entry said: "Bequeathed to the vendor in 2019 by the first owner's partner, who had herself been bequeathed the vehicle in 2016. The vendor had worked for the first owner for around fifteen years and also became a family friend.

"She advises that he was a total car fanatic and, apart from one Porsche, had favoured fast Fords. It comes complete with the original bill of sale from Stormont Engineering Company, of Tunbridge Wells, service book stamped in 1988, sales brochures, MoTs dating from 1990 and 1991, various documents, owner's manual, wallet and spare keys."

The D-reg white car would have passed its MoT with a new set of tyres and some work on its fuel tank, the catalogue notes.