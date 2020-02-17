Search

Probe continues into death of woman in 60s on edge of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:13 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 17 February 2020

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigations are today continuing into the unexplained death of a woman in a home just outside Norwich.

At around 11pm on Saturday, February 15, the body of a woman in her 60s was discovered in a house on Highfields in Costessey and a police cordon was put in place.

A man, also aged in his 60s, was arrested in connection with the death and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The cordon was kept in place for a large part of the weekend but has since been lifted, though officers did remain in the area as inquiries continued.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that investigations are continuing today and that officers had attended the scene already on Monday morning.

Over the weekend neighbours spoke at their shock over the woman's death, which police have said was an "isolated incident".

One woman, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for 14 years, said: "Neighbours don't speak to each other like we used to, because nobody walks anywhere. A few of the houses are empty because people have moved into care. You don't know what's happening behind closed doors, but this is a shocking thing to wake up to."

Another neighbour, a man who was awoken by the blue lights, said: "This is frightening, of course, and it makes you think. But mainly I just feel sad for everyone involved."

No details have been released of the individuals involved at this stage, however police have said the man and woman are known to one another.

