Pub is a shining light for Christmas cheer

Published: 5:34 PM December 2, 2020

The Christmas lights display outside the Crown Pub in Costessey. - Credit: Trina Lake

Pub managers are hoping to spread festive cheer with their bold Christmas lights display.

Engaged couple Trina Lake and Bradley Richards, who run the Crown Pub on Norwich Road, Costessey, spent the last two weeks assembling the decorations at the front of the building for somewhere residents can enjoy.

Visitors can also donate money to mental health charity Mind through a collection tin.

The pub, which did not serve food before the first lockdown in March, has not reopened because of cost concerns but the couple set up a cafe in the meantime so the business can keep going.

Ms Lake, a former painter and decorator, said: "I love the display. With it being difficult times for everyone we thought it could be somewhere for people to walk to, put a smile on their faces and make them feel more festive.

"We have probably got the biggest display in Costessey.

"I like Christmas. I find it a special time to spend with family."

She added she had gone to the extra effort in terms of decorating the pub because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards who mange the Crown Pub in Costessey. - Credit: Archant

Last year, she decorated the function room, but this year the whole of the front of of pub is adorned with Father Christmas lights, moving reindeer and a sleigh as well as an outdoor-themed display featuring trees, snowmen and presents.

Some of the decorations were donated by the community and they can be viewed 5-9pm Monday to Sunday.

Ms Lake wanted to raise money for Mind because her friend took their own life five years ago.

"Coronavirus has affected a lot of people in different ways, especially in terms of their mental health," she added.

The manager said the cafe, which runs Tuesday to Sunday, was increasing in popularity and believed there was scope for the pub and cafe to work alongside each other in the future.

She added there was light at the end of the tunnel in terms of coming through the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the vaccine breakthrough.

