Police crack down on 'appalling' parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have stepped up patrols over "appalling" parking outside a primary school during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood. Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Congestion around Costessey Primary School in Three Mile Lane in the mornings and afternoons has led people living in the area to raise concerns over road safety, air pollution and accessibility.

In response to complaints, police have been out in the area during peak times speaking to motorists and issuing advice.

Mrs Bacon, 61, who did not want to give her first name and who has lived in Upper Breckland Road, opposite the school, since 1986, said problems with inconsiderate parking had increased over the years.

She said: "[Drivers] will sit out there with their engines running for about three quarters of an hour waiting for their children to come out.

Upper Breckland Road, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps Upper Breckland Road, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

"It's not very good with the environment, air pollution and fumes."

Mrs Bacon said that while problems had eased since single yellow lines were painted on Upper Breckland Road, congestion was still a concern.

"A lot of people use Breckland Hall but yes, the congestion has definitely got worse...It's dangerous for the children, they need to have a crossing, there's going to be an accident," she said.

A couple who have lived in Upper Breckland Road for 20 years said: "It's not as bad as it used to be. We used to have double parking which really caused problems."

A business owner based on Three Mile Lane, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: "It's an ongoing issue and as the school has got bigger the traffic has got worse.

"We have to plan thing around it and if we've got customers coming to collect things I do try and get them to avoid collecting around school times."

PC Stuart Barnard, beat manager for Costessey, said officers had received complaints from parents as well as residents living nearby about inconsiderate parking.

He said: "I was outside the school on Monday morning (January 6) and saw some of the behaviour from motorists.

"The complaints I received seemed genuine and I witnessed some appalling parking and I gave words of advice to four motorists."

Costessey Primary School was approached for comment.