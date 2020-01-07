Search

Advanced search

Police crack down on 'appalling' parking near school

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 January 2020

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police have stepped up patrols over "appalling" parking outside a primary school during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Congestion around Costessey Primary School in Three Mile Lane in the mornings and afternoons has led people living in the area to raise concerns over road safety, air pollution and accessibility.

In response to complaints, police have been out in the area during peak times speaking to motorists and issuing advice.

Mrs Bacon, 61, who did not want to give her first name and who has lived in Upper Breckland Road, opposite the school, since 1986, said problems with inconsiderate parking had increased over the years.

She said: "[Drivers] will sit out there with their engines running for about three quarters of an hour waiting for their children to come out.

Upper Breckland Road, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google MapsUpper Breckland Road, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

"It's not very good with the environment, air pollution and fumes."

Mrs Bacon said that while problems had eased since single yellow lines were painted on Upper Breckland Road, congestion was still a concern.

You may also want to watch:

"A lot of people use Breckland Hall but yes, the congestion has definitely got worse...It's dangerous for the children, they need to have a crossing, there's going to be an accident," she said.

A couple who have lived in Upper Breckland Road for 20 years said: "It's not as bad as it used to be. We used to have double parking which really caused problems."

A business owner based on Three Mile Lane, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: "It's an ongoing issue and as the school has got bigger the traffic has got worse.

"We have to plan thing around it and if we've got customers coming to collect things I do try and get them to avoid collecting around school times."

PC Stuart Barnard, beat manager for Costessey, said officers had received complaints from parents as well as residents living nearby about inconsiderate parking.

He said: "I was outside the school on Monday morning (January 6) and saw some of the behaviour from motorists.

"The complaints I received seemed genuine and I witnessed some appalling parking and I gave words of advice to four motorists."

Costessey Primary School was approached for comment.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Year-round parking ban at seaside nature haven is nearly here

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, comes into force on Monday January 13. This picture, taken over Christmas 2019, shows vehicles encroaching on the dunes as visitors flock for a festive walk or to see the seals Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these men?

Top left to right: David Rumsey and Daniel Coe. Bottom left to right: Joseph Sharpe and Tony Rand. Photo: Norfolk Police

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

City defender set for Scottish move

Akin Famewo is set for a loan move away from Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Inquest to open into death of 30-year-old A17 crash victim

Flowers left at the scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Man cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘That shirt is now framed on my wall’ - Former City keeper re-lives famous victory at Old Trafford

Declan Rudd celebrates Norwich City's 2015 victory with Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin, right, at Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists