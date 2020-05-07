Search

Advanced search

Online talent show on the hunt for Norfolk’s next big star

PUBLISHED: 16:52 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 07 May 2020

Gary Blundell, pictured with his children, has organised Costessey has got talent. Picture: Gary Blundell

Gary Blundell, pictured with his children, has organised Costessey has got talent. Picture: Gary Blundell

Archant

Gifted people from ventriloquists to singers have been invited to take part in an online talent show.

Talent people are encourage to take part in Costessey has got talent, which will take place over Facebook. Picture: Adam Taylor/Getty ImagesTalent people are encourage to take part in Costessey has got talent, which will take place over Facebook. Picture: Adam Taylor/Getty Images

Costessey has got talent, launched on a Facebook group by town councillor and carer Gary Blundell, is appealing for short clips of performances from people across the county, despite its name.

There are no restrictions on the type of talent and entries, which can be submitted until May 21, are encouraged from everyone, including magicians and dancers.

Any talent is encouraged to enter Costessey has got talent. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/VershininAny talent is encouraged to enter Costessey has got talent. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Vershinin

The idea came to Mr Blundell after his daughter competed, and landed second place, in an online talent show at The Carnegie in Thetford last month.

The 44-year-old hopes to bring the same community spirit and inject some positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Blundell said: “I want as many people to get involved as possible as it can be a bit lonely during lockdown so I hope this brings us all together.

“Poor mental health is affecting people right now in this difficult time and the more things you can do to distract yourself and get involved in can be really helpful.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s also a chance to get away from what is happening all around us as it is important to not worry about everything every two minutes.”

All entries will be uploaded onto Facebook on May 23 at 6.30pm for people to enjoy.

They will then be judged live by Mr Blundell, alongside a host of people who work in the creative industries such as dance and theatre teachers, at 7pm.

Mr Blundell said: “We will just be giving positive feedback and is a bit of fun as it is hard to perform in front of an audience.

“But you never know, there may well be some untapped talent that none of us knew about.”

The winners will be decided by the public via a vote on Facebook and the results will be revealed on May 26.

The top prize is £100, donated by Think Property, while second place will take home £50 and third place will win £25.

To enter send a short video clip to Mr Blundell at garyblundellcpc@yahoo.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family

Air ambulance lands in centre of market town following incident

East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One in the centre of Reepham. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Driver wanted after police car damaged in hit-and-run

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps

Secondary school appoints new headteacher

A school trust has appointed a new headteacher for one of its schools in Beccles. Photo: SET

Five new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family
Drive 24