Online talent show on the hunt for Norfolk’s next big star

Gary Blundell, pictured with his children, has organised Costessey has got talent. Picture: Gary Blundell Archant

Gifted people from ventriloquists to singers have been invited to take part in an online talent show.

Talent people are encourage to take part in Costessey has got talent, which will take place over Facebook. Picture: Adam Taylor/Getty Images Talent people are encourage to take part in Costessey has got talent, which will take place over Facebook. Picture: Adam Taylor/Getty Images

Costessey has got talent, launched on a Facebook group by town councillor and carer Gary Blundell, is appealing for short clips of performances from people across the county, despite its name.

There are no restrictions on the type of talent and entries, which can be submitted until May 21, are encouraged from everyone, including magicians and dancers.

Any talent is encouraged to enter Costessey has got talent. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Vershinin Any talent is encouraged to enter Costessey has got talent. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Vershinin

The idea came to Mr Blundell after his daughter competed, and landed second place, in an online talent show at The Carnegie in Thetford last month.

The 44-year-old hopes to bring the same community spirit and inject some positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Blundell said: “I want as many people to get involved as possible as it can be a bit lonely during lockdown so I hope this brings us all together.

“Poor mental health is affecting people right now in this difficult time and the more things you can do to distract yourself and get involved in can be really helpful.

“It’s also a chance to get away from what is happening all around us as it is important to not worry about everything every two minutes.”

All entries will be uploaded onto Facebook on May 23 at 6.30pm for people to enjoy.

They will then be judged live by Mr Blundell, alongside a host of people who work in the creative industries such as dance and theatre teachers, at 7pm.

Mr Blundell said: “We will just be giving positive feedback and is a bit of fun as it is hard to perform in front of an audience.

“But you never know, there may well be some untapped talent that none of us knew about.”

The winners will be decided by the public via a vote on Facebook and the results will be revealed on May 26.

The top prize is £100, donated by Think Property, while second place will take home £50 and third place will win £25.

To enter send a short video clip to Mr Blundell at garyblundellcpc@yahoo.co.uk