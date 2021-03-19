News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mum designs Easter egg holders for sweet treats for N&N staff

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:30 AM March 19, 2021   
Amy Howard with her husband Daniel and daughters Emma, 11, and Evie, one.

Amy Howard with her husband Daniel and daughters Emma, 11, and Evie, one. - Credit: Amy Howard

Nearly two years ago Amy Howard's newborn daughter, Evie, was rushed to a neonatal intensive care unit after her weight plummeted to dangerous levels.

And as a thank you for the care she received, Mrs Howard, 34, has made Easter egg holders featuring doctors and nurses and is collecting chocolate treats to be donated to staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's maternity and NICU wards.

The beautician turned craft business owner, from Dereham Road in New Costessey, has so far made 200 templates and collected 300 mini Easter eggs after putting an appeal on her company's Facebook page this week.

The Easter egg templates designed by Amy Howard, from New Costessey.

The Easter egg templates designed by Amy Howard. - Credit: Amy Howard

She said: "I thought I would only get around 30 eggs. I wanted to do something for key workers and people don't often hear about maternity staff. I also wanted to thank the staff. If I can put a smile on someone's face, I'm happy. I wanted to give back to them."

The 34-year-old, who has an 11-year-old daughter Emma, thought she and and her husband would not be able to have another child but on June 27, 2019, Evie arrived five weeks early via a planned caesarean section due to health concerns.

Evie Howard after she was born five weeks premature in June 2019.

Evie Howard after she was born five weeks premature in June 2019. - Credit: Amy Howard

Mrs Howard said she had a difficult pregnancy and spent a lot of time in hospital before Evie was born because of complications.

Her baby daughter was taken to the NICU just an hour after she was born because her weight fell from 5 pounds eight ounces to three pounds nine ounces.

During that time Evie was treated by a heat lamp and put on various drips.

Mrs Howard also spent several days recovering in hospital after the birth.

"The support I got was amazing. I was mentally and physically drained. I was emotional. The nurses were amazing and kept me going. I take my hat off to the NICU team. I had some days when I would just cry," she added.

She said her daughter is now healthy and brilliant.

Mrs Howard gave up her beautician job at the start of the 2020 lockdown and put her efforts into her business Evie's Homemade Treasures.

The specially-designed Easter egg holder created by crafter Amy Howard from New Costessey,

The specially-designed Easter egg holder created by crafter Amy Howard from New Costessey, - Credit: Amy Howard

The crafting enthusiast is appealing for small eggs including Cadbury Creme Eggs, Kinder Surprise eggs and Lindt chocolate balls.

To contact Mrs Howard message her through her business Facebook page or people can donate money for eggs via PayPal using evie-bow-tastic@hotmail.com 


Easter
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

