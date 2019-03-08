'It's a mess' - man without heating and hot water 11 days after lighting strikes flat

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes, whose property was damaged by the lightning strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man whose flat was struck by lightning says he is still without hot water and heating more than 10 days later.

Some of the damage done to the top of Dalton Hewitt-Haynes' house when it was struck by lightning. Photo: Dalton Hewitt-Haynes Some of the damage done to the top of Dalton Hewitt-Haynes' house when it was struck by lightning. Photo: Dalton Hewitt-Haynes

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes was at a family gathering watching the stormy weather unfold in Norwich with his nephews on Friday, October 18.

It wasn't until he returned home later that night that he discovered one of the lightning strikes had in fact hit his property on Worcester Road in Costessey, taking out his electricity, leaving a hole in his roof and frying some of his electrical goods, including his television.

Despite an initial flurry of visits and inspections, 11 days on, the 27-year-old is still without heating and hot water, and living with a hole in his roof.

While his electricity has been restored, he said he is still experiencing problems, with two power failures over the weekend forcing him to call out emergency engineers.

Damage to a beam in the loft of Dalton Hewitt-Haynes' house after it was struck by lightning. Photo: Dalton Hewitt-Haynes Damage to a beam in the loft of Dalton Hewitt-Haynes' house after it was struck by lightning. Photo: Dalton Hewitt-Haynes

He said he has contacted his housing association, Orbit housing, but has had little response and, as yet, no firm date on when things will get back to normal.

The support worker said: "It doesn't seem like anyone knows what's going on.

"I've had four, five electricians out but things in the flat still keep going wrong.

"It's all a bit of a mess. It was quite windy this weekend and I could hear the wind and rain coming in through the hole. I could hear it blowing about things in the roof."

Mr Hewitt-Haynes said he is having to save up to buy a new television, Xbox and speakers after they were broken by the lightning strike.

After the lightning strike, Mr Hewitt-Haynes said he had been "really lucky" to be out of the property, with the strike leaving scorch marks in the loft and some of the roof joists split.

He said his family gathering had been planned for earlier in the week, but had been moved to the Friday at last minute.

- We have contacted Orbit for comment.