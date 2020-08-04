Police investigation says death of woman is not suspicious
PUBLISHED: 12:45 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 04 August 2020
The death of a woman is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Norfolk Police have been investigating the death of a woman who was found in a home on the outskirts of Norwich on Saturday, August 1.
Police and paramedics were called to Colossus Way, Costessey, at 11.30am on Saturday to find a woman unresponsive at the address.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police presence had remained at the scene for 48 hours after emergency services were called.
Following a Home Office post mortem examination on Monday, a Norfolk Police spokesman said the examination proved inconclusive and officers awaited further tests.
The spokesman added: “While the death is still being treated as unexplained, it is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.”
