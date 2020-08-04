Police investigation says death of woman is not suspicious

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon Archant

The death of a woman is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Norfolk Police have been investigating the death of a woman who was found in a home on the outskirts of Norwich on Saturday, August 1.

Police and paramedics were called to Colossus Way, Costessey, at 11.30am on Saturday to find a woman unresponsive at the address.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police presence had remained at the scene for 48 hours after emergency services were called.

Following a Home Office post mortem examination on Monday, a Norfolk Police spokesman said the examination proved inconclusive and officers awaited further tests.

The spokesman added: “While the death is still being treated as unexplained, it is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.”