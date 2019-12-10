Hundreds pay tribute to 'cheeky, gold-hearted' ambulance worker

Ambulance workers from across the region came together to remember a colleague whose kindness helped improve the lives of thousands of people.

Luke Wright, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) in Norwich, died suddenly on Sunday, November 10.

The 24-year-old, from Costessey, first joined the ambulance service in 2014 as a call handler, before becoming a dispatcher in 2018.

He had previously worked as a community first responder, including with the SOS Bus which provides a life-saving service to Norwich's bustling nightlife.

At Mr Wright's funeral on Tuesday, hundreds of co-workers formed a guard of honour as the procession arrived at Breckland Crematorium in Scoulton.

During the opening segment of the service, celebrant Izzy Rider spoke about Mr Wright's childhood as a "happy, energetic, bubbly little boy".

She described his passion for food, gaming, days out with family and - most importantly - his daughter Alice, who was born last December.

Mr Wright's brother, Daniel, read a poem encapsulating memories shared by the pair, before Nicholas Jones, senior ambulance operations centre manager at EEAS, provided heartfelt words on behalf of his colleagues.

"Luke would always come into work early with a cheeky smile," said Mr Jones. "He was passionate about all that he did and knew the difference he was making to every patient.

"We remember Luke with fondness in our hearts, the guy with a dry sense of humour who would always ask why.

"We will continue to remember and cherish him. We will continue to help patients with the same passion he had. We will never forget our friendly, caring, compassionate colleague and friend."

Ben Hawkins, who worked alongside Mr Wright in the ambulance service, then led a series of reflections from friends.

"Luke and I shared many memories together - and we both had the same passion for fast food," said Mr Hawkins.

"I remember when Luke went from call handler to dispatcher and I was so chuffed. He was raising a beautiful little girl and doing so well.

"He was funny, caring and gold-hearted. I could not have asked for a better friend."

Addressing his ambulance colleagues, Mr Hawkins added: "We are all incredible in what we can and Luke would have been so proud of us."

- For help and support visit norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively, call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline via 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.