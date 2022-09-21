Man dies after car crashes in to water-filled ditch

Costel Burdulea, 43, who died in the crash on the B1098 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man has died after a car he was travelling in crashed in to a water-filled ditch.

Costel Burdulea, 43, was found in a Red Vauxhall Vivaro after it left the B1098 at Sixteen Foot Bank and ended up in the ditch.

Paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Burdulea, of St Johns Street, Holbeach, and the vehicle were found on Monday, September 19, at around midday but it is not known when the crash occurred.

The B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident or the van since Saturday evening.

"It is unknown at this time how long the vehicle had been in the water.”

Anyone with information should contact police via web-chat and quote incident 148 of September 19.