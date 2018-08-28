Search

Costa set to open in North Walsham today

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 November 2018

This building could become North Walsham's newest cafe - a Costa. Image: Google StreetView

This building could become North Walsham's newest cafe - a Costa. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

Costa Coffee is set to open its latest shop in Norfolk today.

A brand new Costa will open in the north Norfolk town of North Walsham this morning at 35-26 Market Place, next to CD Page Tobacconist and Confectioners.

It will be the town’s first Costa and the town’s mayor, Barry Hester, will cut a ribbon to officially launch the new cafe at 10am.

Scoffs Group, a franchisee of the UK’s largest cafe chain, also said it was running a competition via the Costa Coffee North Walsham Facebook page, allowing winners to take three friends with them to the shop yesterday evening for free coffee and cake.

