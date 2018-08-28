Search

Costa opens new shop in North Walsham

PUBLISHED: 20:24 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:40 17 November 2018

Costa Coffee staff from L-R. Arron Smith, Jack Tindall, Naomi Clarke, Emmie Cole and Delroy Daniels with (centre) Deputy Mayor Mary Seward and Mayor Barry Hester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Costa Coffee staff from L-R. Arron Smith, Jack Tindall, Naomi Clarke, Emmie Cole and Delroy Daniels with (centre) Deputy Mayor Mary Seward and Mayor Barry Hester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A north Norfolk town became the county’s latest location for a Costa Coffee shop today.

A brand new Costa opened in North Walsham this morning at 35-36 Market Place, next to CD Page Tobacconist and Confectioners.

It is the town’s first Costa and the town’s mayor, Barry Hester, cut a ribbon to officially launch the new cafe at 10am.

News that the popular coffee shop chain was set to move into the town had been met with a mixed reaction, with some residents and business owners worried about the impact it could have on independent local businesses.

However, some spoke in favour of the coffee shop when it was announced it would be moving to the town due to the fact it is filling an empty shop and because of its popularity.

The new Costa Coffee franchise which has opened in North Walsham. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe new Costa Coffee franchise which has opened in North Walsham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Hester is also pleased to see Costa come to the town and said at the opening: “This will be a big boost. We’re already improving the town because we’ve got Specsavers now, we’re hopefully getting Wetherspoons and Subway.

“With Costa Coffee, this should hopefully boost the economy and attract other franchises and big companies to come to the town which is what we’ve been working on for a number of years.”

