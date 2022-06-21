Debt help demand on the rise due to 'chilling depths of poverty' threat

Christians Against Poverty says the pandemic and cost of living crisis has exasperated problems affecting those experiencing poverty - Credit: PA

People are being plunged into poverty by the cost of living crisis a debt charity has warned, with those it supports in the East of England in debt at an average of just under £19,000.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP), which provides free debt help, says its work and service is now "more vital than ever" after seeing demand increase in the region.

In its new 'On the edge' client report, the charity said millions now find themselves "trapped in poverty and unmanageable debt" - with the average client debt of £19,000 in the east being its highest regional average.

Paula Stringer, CAP UK chief executive, said the crisis following the Covid pandemic is seeing millions "dragged into the chilling depths of poverty, destitution and despair".

Data in the new CAP report has been gathered from a range of groups including its frontline services, which supported 13,000 clients in 2021, its debt helpline, which received more than 11,500 calls from January to May 2022, and its annual client spotlight survey to over 750 clients.

The report reveals the average CAP client peak debt is at £17,306, with the average annual household income at £13,404.

Relationship breakdowns accounted for 11pc of new clients’ debt crises in 2021 and low income remains the most common reasons given (17pc).

Almost nine in 10 (85pc) of new clients in 2021 had an annual income below the UK national average and just over half (52pc) were living below the poverty line.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has revealed those it supports in the East of England have the highest average peak of debt at £18,952 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ms Stringer said: "The true impact of debt is often hidden.

"I think of it like a body of water – still, clear and unconcerning to those of us standing on the edge, unaware of what’s really lurking beneath the depths.

"People in the UK are suffering, dragged under by whirlpools of fear, desperation and isolation."

CAP's latest client survey also revealed that more than 36pc of the its clients have considered or attempted to take their own life 'as a way out of debt' and hopes its support and services will help address people being driven to this point.

Darrin Colley, CAP debt coach at the charity's Norwich debt centre, said the crisis had heightened feelings of stress and anxiety for the people they support.

He said he has seen the struggles people are facing due to the cost of living increases, with bills including heating, the cost of food and essentials being a "constant struggle" for those in low income households.

And the debt coach believes the charity has not seen the "full brunt" of the impact yet and is expecting demand to rise.

Mr Colley added: "When the uplift in Universal Credit was taken away a few months ago, that had an impact as well.

"People are struggling for everything, with things like top-ups with gas and electricity as well as grocery shopping.

"We've seen a gradual increase.

"We're expecting it might not get any better, it might get worse for our clients and they might be asking for more support for us."

While demand is sporadic, on average the Norwich centre gets around four clients a week. Mr Colley said this is continuing to increase, with more people asking for help this month.

"I'm taking bookings for September now, that's three months away", he said.

"A lot are dealing with more stress and anxiety.

"They're suffering with things like depression, and it's just being heightened.

"I spoke to a client and they were worried about having food on the table for their child, they're not concerned about themselves but worrying about their family."

Mr Colley along with others at the CAP Norwich debt centre provide support to those struggling with debt by helping to buy food for those in need and offering debt management plans and tips on budgeting.

The centre also runs a CAP money course to help people with how best to spend their money.

Contact CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.