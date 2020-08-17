Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton.

A cyclist who allegedly spat at a car before throwing his bike against it and assaulting the driver is being sought.

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace the cyclist in connection with the incident of assault and criminal damage in Corton, which took place at about 3.20pm on July 15.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A VW Touran was being driven on the Coast Road at Corton when a cyclist refused to let them pass.

“Both the cyclist and the van stopped and then the cyclist spat on the car and threw his cycle against the vehicle, causing a dent in the bodywork.

“When the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, confronted him, the cyclist struck him in the mouth and cycled off.”

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact officers in Lowestoft on 101, quoting crime reference 37/39966/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.