Search

Advanced search

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

PUBLISHED: 13:57 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 17 August 2020

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

A cyclist who allegedly spat at a car before throwing his bike against it and assaulting the driver is being sought.

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace the cyclist in connection with the incident of assault and criminal damage in Corton, which took place at about 3.20pm on July 15.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A VW Touran was being driven on the Coast Road at Corton when a cyclist refused to let them pass.

“Both the cyclist and the van stopped and then the cyclist spat on the car and threw his cycle against the vehicle, causing a dent in the bodywork.

“When the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, confronted him, the cyclist struck him in the mouth and cycled off.”

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact officers in Lowestoft on 101, quoting crime reference 37/39966/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man dies shortly after being detained by Norfolk police officers, prompting investigation

A man has died after being taken to hospital after he was detained by police following an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Third vehicle was damaged in fatal crash, police reveal

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Massive downpour ‘lifted road’s surface’ in town

Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after damage following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson