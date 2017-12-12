Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coroner to reach conclusion over death of anorexic teenager found hanged at home

PUBLISHED: 17:08 11 January 2019

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Archant

An inquest into the death of an anorexic teenager, who was found hanged in her bedroom, will conclude next week.

Ellie Long, 15, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on December 12, 2017, two days after she was found hanged at her home in Greenland Avenue, Wymondham.

The medical cause of death was recorded as hypoxic brain injury, due to cardiac arrest, due to hanging, due to anorexia and depression.

A four-day inquest into her death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard from her family and the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s (NSFT) Eating Disorder Service (EDS) team and the ambulance trust.

On Thursday, the inquest heard how on December 9, the day before Ellie’s death, her mother Nicki Long called for an ambulance and said her daughter wanted to take her own life.

The call was given a category four rating - which is for less urgent calls - and due to a high demand for ambulances a policy was in place not to attend category four calls.

The following day, Mrs Long called the ambulance again after her daughter was discovered hanged. A crew was dispatched but went to the wrong house.

On the fourth and final day of the inquest on Friday, the court heard evidence from dietician Victoria Marks, who was part of the trust’s EDS team.

Ellie recorded a food diary on an app, in which she described feeling “paralysed, extreme shame and unbearable guilt.”

Ms Marks said she looked primarily at the food diary which was in her area of work, but said the language Ellie used was not uncommon among people with anorexia.

Ms Marks praised the efforts of Ellie’s mum, Nicki Long, in getting her daughter to eat, after Ellie gained around 1kg in weight shortly after being discharged from hospital.

The court heard the EDS team had been “significantly understaffed” at the time of Ellie’s death.

Neil Robertson, who was part of trust’s serious incidents requiring investigation (SIRI) team following Ellie’s death, said there were between six to eight members of staff working in EDS at the time - more than half the guideline of 20 based on the number of referrals they received.

He said the EDS team only had funding to employ 15 members of staff and that recruitment in that area was difficult.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake raised concerns of staff not recording hand written notes onto the trust’s electronic system Lorenzo, which Mr Robertson said should have been done to support Lorenzo entries but that the trust’s status of “aide-memoires” was unclear.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to give her conclusion on Wednesday, January 16.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City star hits out at radio host’s ‘archaic’ comments over Andy Murray

Britain's Andy Murray wipes tears from his face during a press conference at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Crash blackspot to be made safer thanks to new £1.2m roundabout

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

New twist in ‘Japanese restaurant’ saga as City Hall confirms food safety probe

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Safeguarding concerns raised over hotel which could become rehab centre

The Hare and Barrel hotel in Watton which could become an rehabilitation centre for recovering addicts. Picture: Google

‘I’m no Barbie doll, I have a degree,’ says model used by farm firm

Melissa Sharp, who is a graduate, professional dancer and personal trainer, has hit back after criticism of her for promoting an East Anglian farm machinery firm, Agrifac UK Ltd. Pic: Melissa Sharp.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists