Coroner to warn mental health trust over staff not reading patients’ notes

PUBLISHED: 14:42 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 12 April 2019

Nyall Brown Picture: Mearl Brown

A coroner has warned the region’s mental health trust was making the same mistake repeatedly after a teenager’s mental health records were not looked at before he was seen.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake made the warning at the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Cromer teenager Nyall Brown.

Mr Brown, 19, died on May 22 last year, and the medical cause of death was given as hanging.

An inquest on Thursday heard how “funny” and “mischievous” Mr Brown had struggled with his mental health for a number of months.

In January he had attempted suicide but had alerted police to where he was and ended up in intensive care, but survived.

The inquest heard how Mr Brown was seen by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s (NSFT) crisis resolution and home treatment team (CRHT) but the decision was made that because he already had an appointment coming up with the Wellbeing team they would not take him on.

However when Darrell Yaxley, a psychological wellbeing worker with the Wellbeing Service, did see Mr Brown he had not read his notes beforehand so was not aware of his full history.

Mrs Lake gave a short narrative conclusion at the end of the inquest. She ruled out a conclusion of suicide as she said she could not be assured Mr Brown meant to take his own life.

She said: “Nyall was clearly down and distressed and was not engaging [with services]. He had sent a text to his parents to say he could not go on and he was sorry. Immediately after sending that text he send a second text indicating where he was.

“I have to take into account he may have been expecting to be found as he had on the previous occasion.”

After Mr Brown’s death NSFT carried out a serious incident investigation and on Thursday Michael Cummings, service manager for CRHT, outlined 10 recommendations for changes to be made.

Mrs Lake said she was satisfied NSFT had taken action on concerns over risk assessments.

She said: “However I do have continuous concern that not as much information is being obtained prior to a service user being seen by practitioners. I do have concern that the records were not read, that concern has been raised by me before.”

When asked Mr Cummings said the records should be read, and during his evidence said it was “not acceptable” if they were not read.

And Mrs Lake said she was also concerned this had not been included in what was otherwise a “thorough investigation”.

She said she would be writing a regulation 28 report, which calls on NSFT to make improvements to prevent further deaths.

Coroner to warn mental health trust over staff not reading patients' notes

