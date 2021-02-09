News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date set for inquest into death of man at Snetterton Circuit

Clarissa Place

Published: 2:28 PM February 9, 2021   
The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Barry Pritchard died at Snetterton Circuit in June 2020. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

An inquest date has been set into the death of a man in a collision on Snetterton Circuit.

A pre-inquest review into the death of Barry Pritchard was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House, on Tuesday, February 9. 

Mr Pritchard died at Snetterton Circuit, Harling Road, Snetterton, on June 16 last year, in a collision on the track.

The 70-year-old's inquest was opened by the coroner's office on June 25 last year.

Speaking at the pre-inquest review, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the inquest to be heard in full on February 22.

Mr Pritchard's inquest will be heard at the Professional Development Centre, in Woodside Road, Norwich. 

