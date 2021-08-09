Coroner searching for relatives of man who died in King's Lynn

Published: 4:01 PM August 9, 2021

Norfolk coroners are hunting for a man who died on Railway Road last month. - Credit: Google Maps

Norfolk Coroner's Service has issued an appeal to find the next-of-kin of a man who died in King's Lynn at the end of last month.

Patrick Joseph Maher of Railway Road in the town died on July 31, however despite extensive enquiries a relation is yet to be traced.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Anyone who is related or knows someone who is, should contact the coroner's office in Norwich on 01603 774773.







