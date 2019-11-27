Inquest opens into farmworker death

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a farmworker who died from a brain haemorrhage.

Terence Peart, 72, from The Street in Hindolveston, died on November 18.

An inquest was opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House, Norwich, on November 27.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Peart died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and his medical cause of death was traumatic intracranial haemorrhage. The inquest was adjourned until February 20.

Ms Blake also opened an inquest into the death of Jane Lambe, 43, from Angel Road, Norwich, who died on August 30 at her home. Her medical cause of death was prescription drug poisoning and the inquest was adjourned until February 27.

The death of Jordan Bush, 32, from Barkers Lane in Sprowston, Norwich, was also opened.

Mr Bush died on September 11 at his home.

Ms Blake said his medical cause of death was sudden and unexpected death in alcohol misuse.

His inquest was adjourned until April 23.