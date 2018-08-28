Coroner to sum up at inquest into death of Samuel Cooper, in King’s Lynn

A coroner will tomorrow sum up and deliver her conclusion over the death of a man who died of a diabetic episode.

Samuel Cooper, 31, was pronounced dead at his home in Burkitt Street, King’s Lynn, on August 7, 2017.

On the second day of an inquest today, Norfolk’s senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard he died from natural causes.

Toxicologist Dr Gwen Wark said the causes of his death were hypoglycemia and diabetes which was being treated by a pump.

Mr Cooper, who had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1994, was fitted with an insulin pump in 2015 after a series of hypoglycemic attacks.

But the complications continued and in June 2017, he was also fitted with a transmitter which monitored glucose levels, which could reduce the dosage administered by the pump if his blood sugar levels fell.

Three days before his death, Mr Cooper declined to have the transmitter which sent information to the pump replaced after it expired.

Mrs Lake said she was considering a conclusion that Mr Cooper died of natural causes.

Ashley Pratt, appearing on behalf of Mr Cooper’s family, asked the coroner if she would consider a narrative conclusion in view of the complexity of Mr Cooper’s condition.

He said Mr Cooper’s family were concerned that there was a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) available in the days leading up to his death, but there had been a “lack of explanation” regarding the risks of declining it.

Mr Pratt said the family were also concerned that funding for CGMs was not routinely available from the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group.

He said while Mr Cooper’s case met national guidelines issued by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE), but the West Norfolk CCG applied its own guidelines.

Dr Martin Heywood, for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust, said as a provider it obtained funding from the CCG for the services it provided and where the CCG did not provide funding for a service such as CGM monitoring, the trust made an application on a patient-by-patient basis.

Mrs Lake is considering whether to deliver a narrative conclusion. The inquest is expected to conclude tomorrow.