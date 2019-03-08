Search

Inquests into three deaths put on hold while investigations take place

PUBLISHED: 11:53 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 12 July 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquests into the deaths of three people have been adjourned pending further investigations.

The inquest reviews into the deaths of Sze-Ming Cheung, Neil Bullett and Derek Jenkinson were held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Friday.

Mr Cheung, 44, died on June 7, 2018, after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle while out cycling in Swannington. Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said a collision investigation report was being prepared and listed the case for a further review on September 2.

Mr Bullett, also 44, died on March 1, 2019, in Norwich. Ms Thompson said an investigation into his death was under way and adjourned the inquest until after August.

Mr Jenkinson, 86, died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on May 26, 2018. Ms Thompson said he had been in the hospital for an "uncomplicated" surgical procedure but his condition had deteriorated after the operation. Ms Thompson adjourned the inquest until September 30 so an investigation into Mr Jenkinson's hospital treatment could be completed.

