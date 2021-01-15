Vaccine will be rolled out in line with supply and geography, says CCG

Published: 3:03 PM January 15, 2021

The organisation in charge of rolling out the coronavirus vaccine across Norfolk has said vaccination appointments will be made available in line with supplies.

The reassurance comes after some raised concerns about the number of vaccination appointments being publicised by one of north Norfolk's vaccine hubs.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group which is managing the delivery of the coronavirus vaccine in Norfolk aims to have 21 vaccination hub across the county before January 16.

On Thursday, figures published by NHS England showed 42,841 patients aged 80 and above in the East of England have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine but that the region is lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of the overall number of doses administered since the vaccination programme began.

Colin Vogel, who has been registered with Fakenham Medical Practice since 1969, said he was concerned that the practice, which is one of the county's vaccination centres, was only advertising 13.5 hours worth of vaccination appointments during the week beginning January 4 and had not updated its website since.

The 74-year-old said he wanted to see more communication from the practice in order to offer reassurance to the wider community.

He said: "One might have hoped that with the large staff [Fakenham Medical Practice] has got, that keeping something updated or keeping some information as to progress would be possible."

Mr Vogel said he was in contact with others in the community and knew the centre was vaccinating people but wanted more information on time dedicated to the vaccination process.

He said: "They must know how many vaccinations they have given and how many appointments they have booked for the next week. They must realise that the information would be reassuring," he said.

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: “To ensure eligible patients across the whole of Norfolk and Waveney have access to the vaccine, we are distributing the supplies as they are delivered to us according to our geography.

"Rapid progress has already been made to vaccinate the patients most at risk and numbers continue to increase in line with the supply of vaccine received.”







