'Hope is maybe the best of things' - Coronavirus vaccine and mass testing spurs optimism

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Wavney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

There is a growing sense of optimism among people in Norfolk following key developments in the race to beat coronavirus.

Councils and public health officials in Norfolk are gearing up for the potential roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire Councils and public health officials in Norfolk are gearing up for the potential roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire

Hopes have been raised after it was announced a vaccine had proven 90pc effective and that mass testing will be launched across 67 areas in England.

Experts have said the breakthrough vaccine, which is produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, could be available by Christmas.

Meanwhille, 10pc of the population are set to receive weekly coronavirus tests.

On the Eastern Daily Press’ Facebook page, some people have reacted to the news with positivity.

A vial of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech. Picture: © BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire A vial of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech. Picture: © BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire

Dean Akrill said he was “definitely” feeling more hopeful about the future.

He added: “Definitely feeling more hopeful for next year, but the only way through this pandemic is for us all to pull together, and for us all to take the vaccine, it is our moral and civic duty.”

David Honor called on people to be more positive in the wake of good news.

He said: “Of course [I’m feeling more optimistic]. As Shawshank Redemption says ‘hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things’. Let’s be positive people can’t be worse can it?”

Nikki Jefferson said she had been contacted about taking part in the vaccine trial and was feeling optimistic about the results.

She added: “I’m happy to lend my time for the NHS to make a progression towards potentially containing the virus.”

David Watson said he was “still living well” this year and was making the most of it.

He added: “I’m still living well in 2020. It’s what you make it. Don’t have enough years left to be miserable.”

Patrick Jordan said: “I would like to get back to normal. Not as much as those who can’t visit elderly parents in homes, or young people looking for work, or NHS staff and care worker who are exhausted. Some people will never get back to normal having been bereaved or traumatised through this virus. For all of their sakes I will be getting the vaccine as soon as it is offered to me and would urge everyone to do the same.”

And Adam Darricott said: “Of course. Surely people want this over with?”