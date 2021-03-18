News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New centre giving out 1,000 doses of Covid vaccine a week

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:41 PM March 18, 2021   
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 17m people have now been given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to NHS figures. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new vaccination centre is giving 1,000 people a week the Covid jab.

The centre at Downham Market Town Hall is being run by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, which has already administered 21,000 doses of vaccine.

Its medical director, Frankie Swords, said the new centre had received "gorgeous feedback" from the public.

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Queen Eliza

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: QEH

"We started on Monday, we're planning to do 1,000 people a week but we are satisfied we have the capacity to expand it depending on demand," she said.

"It's going really well, it's giving the staff a real fillip as well. We've had members of the community with tears on their eyes they're so grateful."

You may also want to watch:

The centre has 12 staff operating four pods where patients receive their injections. Dr Swords said was space for an additional pod to meet demand if needed.

Nationally, more than 25m people have received the first dose of the drug. In East Anglia, they include 85pc of people aged over 55.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
  3. 3 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
  1. 4 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
  2. 5 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
  3. 6 Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000
  4. 7 Norwich pub using lockdown to make big changes
  5. 8 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
  6. 9 'Haunted' victim speaks out as Rolex robbers get 37 years
  7. 10 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball

It comes as a delay in deliveries from India and the need to retest a batch of 1.7m doses is expected to cause a shortfall in vaccine supply in April.

NHS England has told health leaders to expect a significant shortfall in vaccine doses from March 29 for about four weeks.

It said people under 50 should not be booked in for first appointments unless they fell into a higher priority group, such as being clinically vulnerable.

The move means the under-50s could now have to wait until May to get a vaccination, despite doctors having planned to start on that group in April.

Dr Swords said: "We rely on a national supply chain, when it arrives, we give it out." She added the speed at which the vaccine had been developed and rolled out within a year of the virus being reported was "astonishing".


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Airport reopens for holiday flights

Video

Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham/Hethersett

Covid - A Year On

One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus