News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

MPs vote through new tier coronavirus measures

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:39 PM December 1, 2020   
Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to announce new post-lockdown coronavirus measures on Monday, November 23. Photo:: Tolga ...

Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to announce new post-lockdown coronavirus measures on Monday, November 23. Photo:: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Norfolk will go into Tier 2 from midnight tonight as MPs voted to support the government's coronavirus system.

MPs voted in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening on whether to approve the new tier system of Covid-19 restrictions in England, with a number of Conservative MPs voting against the motion.

The new system which divides England into three tiers based on rates of Covid-19 infection will come into force as of midnight tonight as national lockdown measures end.

The motion was won by 291 votes to 78.

Earlier today, two of Norfolk's MPs spoke out ahead of the vote.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker who has previously spoken out over his disappointment at Norfolk being placed in Tier 2, argued that keeping everyone as safe as possible was his primary aim, and for that reason, he would support the vote.

You may also want to watch:

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said he would abstain from the vote.

Norfolk's infection rate in the seven days to November 27 was 93.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Tier 2 means the counties are rated as being on high alert - areas with a "higher or rapidly rising level of infections".

Most Read

  1. 1 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
  2. 2 Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim 'shattered'
  3. 3 Major boost for £100m campaign to reintroduce rail travel between two Norfolk towns
  1. 4 How close is Norfolk to tier 1?
  2. 5 Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
  3. 6 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
  4. 7 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk
  5. 8 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
  6. 9 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
  7. 10 Fresh calls for Norfolk to move to tier one ahead of key Commons vote

While shops will reopen, households will not be able to mix indoors and pubs will only be able to open if operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a "substantial meal".

The way that Norfolk's MPs voted will be released shortly.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Road remains closed after serious crash on A143

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon

Man in 70s dies in A143 crash

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus