MPs vote through new tier coronavirus measures

Published: 7:39 PM December 1, 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to announce new post-lockdown coronavirus measures on Monday, November 23. Photo:: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Norfolk will go into Tier 2 from midnight tonight as MPs voted to support the government's coronavirus system.

MPs voted in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening on whether to approve the new tier system of Covid-19 restrictions in England, with a number of Conservative MPs voting against the motion.

The new system which divides England into three tiers based on rates of Covid-19 infection will come into force as of midnight tonight as national lockdown measures end.

The motion was won by 291 votes to 78.

Earlier today, two of Norfolk's MPs spoke out ahead of the vote.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker who has previously spoken out over his disappointment at Norfolk being placed in Tier 2, argued that keeping everyone as safe as possible was his primary aim, and for that reason, he would support the vote.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said he would abstain from the vote.

Norfolk's infection rate in the seven days to November 27 was 93.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Tier 2 means the counties are rated as being on high alert - areas with a "higher or rapidly rising level of infections".

While shops will reopen, households will not be able to mix indoors and pubs will only be able to open if operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a "substantial meal".

The way that Norfolk's MPs voted will be released shortly.