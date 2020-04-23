Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Testing sites will open at Norfolk’s three major hospitals on Monday, in a bid to accelerate coronavirus checks on the county’s key workers.

