Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations
PUBLISHED: 20:55 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 23 April 2020
Archant
Testing sites will open at Norfolk’s three major hospitals on Monday, in a bid to accelerate coronavirus checks on the county’s key workers.
Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
