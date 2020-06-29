Search

Advanced search

Hospital charity gift giveaway to support staff and patients during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:02 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 29 June 2020

Cancer manager Matt Keeling, Sister in Law Pat De Bootman, Niece Karen Ballard and Matron Anita Martins at Cromer Hospital with the record donation from the NNUH hospital charity. Picture: NNUH

Cancer manager Matt Keeling, Sister in Law Pat De Bootman, Niece Karen Ballard and Matron Anita Martins at Cromer Hospital with the record donation from the NNUH hospital charity. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Thousands of pounds have been donated to buy items for patients and staff at Norfolk’s biggest hospital.

During the pandemic, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital charity team has been able to spend £17,000 on hand cream for staff to minimise the effects of repeated handwashing and sanitiser, as well as invest in technology for patients to stay in touch with loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

It has also increased work to source and co-ordinate gifts including 21 fridges, 24 microwaves and 26 kettles for staff areas, 11,000 Easter eggs, 1,000 bouquets of flowers and shower gel and shampoo for temporary showers installed on the hospital site.

It comes as the charity made a record donation of £1.8m towards the construction of a £4.8m cancer centre at Cromer Hospital.

In the last year, the charity has awarded £792,292 in charity grants including £571,000 towards a mobile chemotherapy service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erratic driver ‘in rush to buy burger’ caught with illegal cigarettes

Police discovered a Volkswagen was being driven in Thetford fuelled by red diesel. Picture: Breckland Police

Vehicle catches fire on Norfolk country road

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erratic driver ‘in rush to buy burger’ caught with illegal cigarettes

Police discovered a Volkswagen was being driven in Thetford fuelled by red diesel. Picture: Breckland Police

Vehicle catches fire on Norfolk country road

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Six things you might have missed following City’s cruel FA Cup loss to United

Emi Buendia is challenged by Manchester United midfielder Fred during Norwich City's defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norfolk academy trust reveals Saturday lessons and August return date for year 10 pupils

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, who is leading calls for children to return to school early from their summer holidays Picture: Andi Sapey/Inspiration Trust

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia