Hospital charity gift giveaway to support staff and patients during coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 07:02 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 29 June 2020
Thousands of pounds have been donated to buy items for patients and staff at Norfolk’s biggest hospital.
During the pandemic, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital charity team has been able to spend £17,000 on hand cream for staff to minimise the effects of repeated handwashing and sanitiser, as well as invest in technology for patients to stay in touch with loved ones.
It has also increased work to source and co-ordinate gifts including 21 fridges, 24 microwaves and 26 kettles for staff areas, 11,000 Easter eggs, 1,000 bouquets of flowers and shower gel and shampoo for temporary showers installed on the hospital site.
It comes as the charity made a record donation of £1.8m towards the construction of a £4.8m cancer centre at Cromer Hospital.
In the last year, the charity has awarded £792,292 in charity grants including £571,000 towards a mobile chemotherapy service.
