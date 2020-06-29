Hospital charity gift giveaway to support staff and patients during coronavirus

Cancer manager Matt Keeling, Sister in Law Pat De Bootman, Niece Karen Ballard and Matron Anita Martins at Cromer Hospital with the record donation from the NNUH hospital charity. Picture: NNUH Archant

Thousands of pounds have been donated to buy items for patients and staff at Norfolk’s biggest hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During the pandemic, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital charity team has been able to spend £17,000 on hand cream for staff to minimise the effects of repeated handwashing and sanitiser, as well as invest in technology for patients to stay in touch with loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

It has also increased work to source and co-ordinate gifts including 21 fridges, 24 microwaves and 26 kettles for staff areas, 11,000 Easter eggs, 1,000 bouquets of flowers and shower gel and shampoo for temporary showers installed on the hospital site.

It comes as the charity made a record donation of £1.8m towards the construction of a £4.8m cancer centre at Cromer Hospital.

In the last year, the charity has awarded £792,292 in charity grants including £571,000 towards a mobile chemotherapy service.