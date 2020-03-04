Search

Advanced search

To shake or not to shake? Experts call for 'good hand hygiene' to tackle coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:34 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 04 March 2020

Handshaking. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Farknot_Architect

Handshaking. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Farknot_Architect

Getty Images/iStockphoto/Farknot_Architect

Football teams in Norfolk will be able to continue shaking hands - if they wish - following concerns about contact due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Norfolk FA says current government advice stresses good hand hygiene but does not stop players shaking hands.

A government message continues to urge people to wash their hands for 20 seconds - the length of singing happy birthday twice - or the chorus of popular songs such as Jolene, Africa or Raspberry Beret.

Any team that opts for no handshake or an alternative method, such as fist bumping, should tell the match referee before entering the field.

It is also at the discretion of the league if it chooses to issue a policy to remove pre or post match handshakes.

A Norfolk FA spokesman said: "If teams feel happier not to shake hands, or to try an alternative method like fist bumping, then that is absolutely their choice and Leagues are encouraged to be understanding of teams making this choice."

The FA spokesman added it will continue to monitor and adopt government policy.

You may also want to watch:

The director of Public Health England said in the case of a widespread infection, people could be asked to limit interactions.

Professor Paul Cosford said: "We may get to a point where if we see more widespread infection we ask people to limit the social contact they have with each other.

"This could include limiting everyday interaction, although we're not there yet. What's most important at the moment is that people practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

"Our message is clear, simple handwashing with soap for 20 seconds is key to good hygiene and this will make a real difference in stopping this virus spread."

At a press conference yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson said he continues to shake hands with the people he meets.

He said: "I am shaking hands, I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were coronavirus patients and I was shaking hands with everybody you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.

"People must make up their own minds but I think the scientific evidence is ... our judgment is that washing your hands is the crucial thing."

On Tuesday, the Queen wore gloves at a investiture for what was believed to be the first time, as she greeted more than 50 recipients.

Today, the monarch held one-to-one audiences, during which she never wears gloves and shook guests hands.

Related articles

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24