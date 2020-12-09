Fifteen Norfolk schools closed or partially shut due to coronavirus

Published: 7:00 AM December 9, 2020

Sprowston Junior School is among those affected by coronavirus cases - Credit: Google Maps

Fifteen Norfolk schools are closed or partially closed due to coronavirus cases.

And another of the county's schools has had to partially shut due to heating problems.

The coronavirus pandemic - and the need for year groups and bubbles to self-isolate in the event of positive cases - was continuing to have an impact today (Wednesday, December 9).

In Norwich, Angel Road Infant School and Nursery is partially closed.

Due to positive Covid-19 cases, the school is shut to students in the Early Years Foundation Stage, with reception due to reopen on December 14 and the nursery on December 16.

You may also want to watch:

Avenue Junior School in Norwich has two classes closed due to Covid-19 cases. Class 3KA is closed until the end of term, while 5BN will return on December 14.

The Year 2 bubble at the city's Magdalen Gates Primary School is closed due to staff being required to self-isolate.

Sprowston Infant School is partially shut due to a positive Covid-19 case. The school is closed to reception and Year 1 pupils until December 14.

And Sprowston Junior School is completely closed to all year groups due to Covid-19 cases.

It will re-open to Year 3 and 5 on December 14 and to Year 4 and 6 on December 16.

At White Woman Lane Junior School, also in Sprowston, Year 3 is closed to pupils following a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the setting.

Future Education in Earlham has closed due to a positive case of Covid-19 and reduced staff numbers. It will reopen on December 10.

Away from Norwich, at Banham Primary School, children and staff in Robins and Wrens classes will be isolating until the end of term. The school remains open for children in Skylarks and Swifts.

Caister Infant School, Caister Junior School and Cantley Primary School are all closed due to positive Covid-19 cases.

Due to high levels of Covid-19 at Hethersett CE VC Primary School, the school shut on Friday, December 4 and will reopen on January 4 next year.

St Faiths CE VC Primary School is closed to Chestnut class unless pupils have been contacted.

Toftwood Community Junior School in Dereham is shut to CP3 and WS6 bubbles until December 14, while Toftwood Infant School is closed to reception classes until December 15.

And a partial closure not connected to coronavirus has happened at St Martha's Catholic Primary School in King's Lynn.

Due to heating failure and classrooms becoming too cold, one building has been shut, affecting years 1, 2, 3 and 5. The est of the school remains open.