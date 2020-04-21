Seventh resident dies after coronavirus outbreak at care home

Britten Court, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Care UK Archant

A seventh resident has died at a Lowestoft care home after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

The Britten Court resident passed away at the weekend, Care UK announced today.

Phillip Steyn, Care UK’s regional director for Suffolk, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all the families who have been affected by these deaths.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the teams at both homes who are working tirelessly to support residents and each other with compassion and dedication.

“All Care UK homes have appropriate PPE which is being used in line with the guidance for care homes given by Public Health England and the NHS.

“Residents are being asked to stay in their rooms and those who are showing even the slightest symptom of coronavirus are being cared for using a technique known as barrier nursing to minimise the risk of infection passing to colleagues or other residents.”

Last week, the care home announced three residents had died at the Love Road home of suspected coronavirus infections, while another resident was transferred to hosptal before passing away.

Two more residents died within 24 hours of the announcement on Wednesday following the outbreak.

The family of Florence Fisher paid tribute to the great-grandmother, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, just five days before she was due to celebrate her 100th birthday.

As of April 19, 58 patients have died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, after testing positive for Coronavirus.