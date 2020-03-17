Search

Advanced search

Warning as scammers ‘take advantage of current situation’

PUBLISHED: 13:43 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 17 March 2020

Trading Standards has issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera.

Trading Standards has issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera.

Archant

Cold callers claiming to work for the NHS have been trying to “take advantage” of the current coronavirus crisis.

Officers at Suffolk Trading Standards said they have received a number of reports from people who have received visits from doorstep callers.

A warning message posted on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We have seen reports of doorstep callers claiming to be working for the NHS, stating that they are able to provide a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Scammers will undoubtedly take advantage of the current situation, whether it is to extort money, or to gain access to your home.

“Our advice is never sign or agree to anything on the spot; check the trader’s identity; be wary of special offers or warnings about your home or your health; always read documents carefully before you sign them and make sure you fully understand your rights; double check the facts; talk to someone you trust for a second opinion and trust your instincts – if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Please report any cold callers to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

City boys miss out on European Championships after coronavirus forces postponement until 2021

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was set to spearhead Finland's Euro2020 push this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant
Drive 24