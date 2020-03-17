Warning as scammers ‘take advantage of current situation’

Trading Standards has issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera. Archant

Cold callers claiming to work for the NHS have been trying to “take advantage” of the current coronavirus crisis.

Officers at Suffolk Trading Standards said they have received a number of reports from people who have received visits from doorstep callers.

A warning message posted on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We have seen reports of doorstep callers claiming to be working for the NHS, stating that they are able to provide a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Scammers will undoubtedly take advantage of the current situation, whether it is to extort money, or to gain access to your home.

“Our advice is never sign or agree to anything on the spot; check the trader’s identity; be wary of special offers or warnings about your home or your health; always read documents carefully before you sign them and make sure you fully understand your rights; double check the facts; talk to someone you trust for a second opinion and trust your instincts – if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Please report any cold callers to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.