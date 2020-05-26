Search

Coronavirus patients to take part in hospital genetic study

PUBLISHED: 16:34 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 26 May 2020

Members of the research and development team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patients at a Norfolk hospital are helping researchers explore the relationship of genetics and the virus as part of a national trial.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn is testing 10 patients who have coronavirus, as part of a wider national research campaign aiming to capture data from 20,000 patients.

The study focus is on patients in intensive care and aims to help scientists understand if a person’s genetics influences their susceptibility to the virus. The genomes of severely ill patients, taken from a DNA sample, are compared genomes of patients who have only experienced mild symptoms.

Dr Antonia Hardcastle, research lead for the QEH, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer our patients the chance to take part in this vital research and help build the evidence we need to respond to the pandemic. The trust has recruited over 400 patients to research trials in the past two months and would like to thank everyone for their help.”

The study is a response to urgent public health research and is the second COVID-related study the QEH is conducting.

