One in 45 people in eastern region infected with Covid

Published: 6:13 PM January 5, 2021

An estimated one in 45 people in eastern England had Covid-19 between December 27 and January 2, according to new figures.

The data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated 1.1 million people had Covid during that period across England, which is equivalent to around 2.06pc of the population, or one in 50.

This number varied in location, but the ONS's latest Covid-19 infection study found the figure for south-east England, eastern England and north-west England is estimated to be one in 45, the next highest behind London, which was one in 30.

Further figures from Public Health England show further record cases across the whole of Norfolk with 4,293 new covid cases reported in the seven days between Boxing Day and January 1.

Great Yarmouth saw case double in seven days from 212 to 548, and its infection rate rising to 551.7 the highest rate Norfolk has seen.

Broadland and South Norfolk, also verge on passing 500 cases per 100,000 in the latest figures, with rates rising to 497.8 and 499 respectively.

The current infection rate per 100,000 people in the rest of Norfolk is Breckland (454.4) King's Lynn (454.5) North Norfolk (381.5) and Norwich (474.5).

Addressing the ONS figures Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, at the Downing Street press conference he said that one in 50 people being estimated to have coronavirus across the UK is "really quite a large number indeed".

It comes as the prime minister announced further details to step up the vaccination rollouts to vaccinate those in in the four highest risk categories by February 15.

Mr Johnson said 1.3 million people in the UK - including 1.1 million in England - have now received the coronavirus vaccine, of 650,000 are people over the age of 80.

"That means nearly one-in-four of the most vulnerable groups will have in two to three weeks a significant degree of immunity," said Mr Johnson.

"That is why I believe the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation was right to draw up a programme saving the most lives the fastest."

He promised " maximum possible transparency" around the vaccine rollout with 180 new GP and 100 further hospital vaccine sites to make 1,000 vaccination sites across the country by the end of this week. He said sports stadiums and exhibition centres will also be used.

Mr Johnson said: "We know there will still be long weeks ahead that we must persevere with these restrictions, but I want to give you the British people the maximum possible transparency about this vaccine rollout."

He told the press conference, further details around the vaccine rollout will be made available on Thursday with daily updates on Monday.

Mr Johnson said: "So you can see day by day and jab by jab how much progress we are making."