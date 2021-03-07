Coronavirus jabs rolled out to people aged 56 to 59

Published: 12:01 AM March 7, 2021

People aged 56 to 59 are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People aged between 56 and 59 are being invited to book coronavirus jabs this week, as the Covid-19 vaccination programme enters its next phase.

Hundreds of thousands of letters for the age group began landing on doorsteps on Saturday.

Almost half of Norfolk and Waveney's adult population have received their first coronavirus vaccine.

Latest data released by NHS England shows 384,186 people living in the area have had an initial dose of the life-saving jab.

Just two-and-a-half weeks after the programme moved into its next stage to include 65 to 69-year-olds, 81.7pc of the age group had already received at least one dose.

And now those aged 56 to 59 will be offered the vaccine.

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England national medical director for primary care, said: "The NHS vaccine programme is committed to protecting the country against coronavirus and it is testament to our incredible staff that we can now move on to the next age group.

"We must not forget that our success in vaccinating more than 18 million people is down to careful planning and the hard work of those staff.

"The vaccines are both safe and effective, so if anybody who is eligible but hasn't been vaccinated yet, I'd urge them to go online or call 119 and get themselves booked in."

Health secretary Matt Hancock. - Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock said more than nine in 10 of those aged 65 and over and nearly nine in 10 people who are clinically extremely vulnerable have received a first dose.

He said: "It's an extraordinary feat and we remain on track to offer a first vaccine to all adults by July 31.

"We are now inviting people aged 56 to 59 to get their jabs and I urge everyone eligible to come forward as soon as possible."

Eligible people can book a coronavirus vaccine at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Last week, a number of Norfolk figureheads shared their experiences of receiving the vaccine to encourage those who are reluctant about getting a jab to join the national effort.