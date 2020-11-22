Coronavirus infection rates showing signs of slowing across county, figures reveal

Published: 6:19 PM November 22, 2020 Updated: 7:30 AM November 24, 2020

A mobile coronavirus testing centre run by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the Balfour Centre in Plean near Stirling. Eleven local council areas in Scotland will move into Level 4 restrictions from 6pm on Friday to slow the spread of coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 18, 2020. Under Level 4 - the toughest restrictions for Scotland - non-essential shops will be closed, along with bars, restaurants, hairdressers and visitor attractions, whilst schools remain open. See PA story SCOTLAND Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Coronavirus infection rates are starting to show signs of slowing, with latest figures showing decreasing rates in all but two of Norfolk’s districts.

Of the region’s local authority areas, only West Norfolk and North Norfolk saw an increase in the rate of infection for the week ending November 18 - when compared with the weekend ending November 11.

The latest figures released by Public Health England also show that the three lowest case rates in England are all in the east of the country, in North Norfolk (62 cases per 100,000 people), West Suffolk (60.9) and Mid Suffolk (56.8).

And in another encouraging sign, when compared with the seven days ending November 16 - the last figures released before the latest - every district in Norfolk saw a decrease in rate.

In Breckland, the infection rate moved into two figures for the first time in nine days, with the latest rate at 90 cases per 100,000.

You may also want to watch:

And while Broadland remains in triple figures, its infection rate - most recently at 11.6 - has decreased every day for five days.

South Norfolk remains the part of the county with the highest rate, at 171.8 cases per 100,000 people, while the rate in Norwich for the seven days ending November 18 was 136.6.

And when comparing figures week-on-week, Great Yarmouth saw a significant reduction, with a rate of 107.7, compared with 238.6 for the seven days ending November 11.

On November 18, the most recent day figures are available for, 128 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Norfolk, the lowest amount since November 15, when there was 99. In the past two weeks, this figure has only been lower once.

Meanwhile, there are also signs of slowing nationally, with the rate of infection having fallen in five consecutive days.

The national rate of infection for the seven days ending November 18 sits at 239.9, with every district in Norfolk and Waveney beneath this figure.

The rates of infection for the region are as follows, with the rate for November 11 in brackets.

Breckland: 90 (144.3)

Broadland: 111.5 (156)

East Suffolk: 69.3 (91.4)

Great Yarmouth: 107.7 (238.6)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 142.7 (118.2)

Mid Suffolk: 56.8 (76)

North Norfolk: 62 (53.4)

Norwich: 136.6 (137.3)

South Norfolk: 171.8 (188.8)