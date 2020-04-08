Video

A global teddy bear hunt - have you seen the soft toys in families’ windows?

Teddy bears have been spotted in families' windows as an activity for children during the pandemic. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels Pixabay/Pexels

We’ve all most likely seen the colourful rainbows adorning windows across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Created by families stuck at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the pictures have been posted in windows to bring a smile to the faces of those enjoying their daily walk or run.

But the trend has now evolved, with families also leaving soft toys in the windows to create a global teddy bear hunt.

The goal is to give children a fun and safe activity to enjoy while walking around their neighbourhood with their parents, and is said to have been inspired by children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, written by UK author Michael Rosen.

They have been spotted around the world, including in the UK and US.

And New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has also joined in, putting two bears in the window of her family house in Wellington.

You can find out more about what people in Norfolk and Waveney are doing to help others in our Facebook group, Coronavirus: Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help.