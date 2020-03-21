Your messages published - what would your children love to say to their isolating grandparents?

The need to distance and, in some cases, isolate ourselves socially has torn families apart.

Many grandparents around the region are now unable to see their grandchildren, and forced to make do with phone and video calls and waving from a safe distance.

And, with the government advising that certain groups of people remain in social isolation for some time as the coronavirus outbreak continues, for many a family reunion is not on the horizon.

So we’ve decided to make sure the messages are getting through.

We’d love to publish your family photos and messages in our pages and on our website to make sure a loved one in Norfolk gets to see it. Perhaps there’s a special message from your children to their grandparents that you’d love to deliver in a memorable way.

We’d like to help, as part of our Here to Help campaign aiming to encourage people to support others as the pandemic continues.

If you would like to be involved, please email sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk, letting us know what you’d like to say and the image you’d like to use.