Coronavirus: All racing cancelled at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 18:13 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 23 March 2020

A car is pulled out of the garage in the pit lane ready for testing at the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A car is pulled out of the garage in the pit lane ready for testing at the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Racing fans will have to wait until at least May after all Snetterton Race Circuit events were postponed.

Snetterton Race Circuit during a group testing session. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSnetterton Race Circuit during a group testing session. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Following advice from the government regarding social-distancing, Motorsport Vision (MSV), owners of Snetterton Race Circuit, have postponed all racing and testing until at least May.

A spokesman said: “MotorSport UK, the MCRCB and the ACU have taken the decision to suspend all motorsport events until at least the end of April, a decision which will be kept under review as the situation progresses. We fully support that position and therefore confirm that we will be postponing all race events at our circuits due to take place in March and April.”

You may also want to watch:

Snetterton’s two largest events are the British Superbikes and British Touring Car Championship. These are scheduled to take place in June and July.

The spokesman added: “We are working with organisers to arrange new calendars for series including British Superbikes and Touring Cars for later in the year, when we hope restrictions will be lifted.”

Tickets for a postponed event will be valid for the rescheduled event. If customers are unable to attend a full refund will be given. If fully cancelled a refund with be issued.

For more information go to www.snetterton.co.uk.

