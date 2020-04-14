Search

Pub launches new radio station to keep in touch with customers

PUBLISHED: 11:02 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 April 2020

The new radio station set up by the Brickmakers. Photo: Charley South

The new radio station set up by the Brickmakers. Photo: Charley South

A popular pub has launched a radio station to stay at the heart of its community.

The Brickmakers. Credit: Denise BradleyThe Brickmakers. Credit: Denise Bradley

Pubs around the country have been ordered to close as part of the government’s lockdown, but many are doing their best to keep in touch with customers, be that through deliveries or social media messages.

At The Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, Norwich, the team have launched a radio station in order for customers and bands to remain connected.

Charley South, its landlord, has booked a number of local bands to broadcast on the station throughout the week and is available to chat to listeners and take song requests via the website.

She has also invited friend and the local vicar at Sprowston Parish Churches, the Revd Canon Simon Stokes, to call into the station for a coffee and a chat twice a week. They also broadcast a pre-recorded communion service twice each Sunday.

She said: “We have had to make a huge step change to stay connected to our wonderful community and so far, it is working really well. Locals are engaging with us live on the radio as well as sharing photos and videos of themselves rocking out and enjoying the music at home.

“Despite the negative impact of the pandemic, we wanted everyone to know they aren’t alone and we are here to keep their spirits up.”

To listen and see its programme, click here.

