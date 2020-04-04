Search

How to dispose of coronavirus infected waste

PUBLISHED: 14:19 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 04 April 2020

Guidelines have been issued on how to dispose of waste which may be infected with COVID-19. Picture: Getty Images

Guidelines have been given on how to dispose of waste that may be infected with the coronavirus.

Council waste crews are continuing to collect household rubbish as normal during the pandemic lockdown but instructions have now been given on how to protect those crews from possible coronavirus material.

A Breckland Council spokesperson said: “To help avoid the spread of coronavirus, we are asking residents who have been unwell to place tissues and disposable cleaning cloths in a disposable rubbish bag and for this bag to be placed into another bag and tied securely.

“This should be set aside from your other rubbish for at least 72 hours before being placed in your usual household bin.”

Many will be using the lockdown as a chance to do gardening or house work. Despite rubbish still being collected, garden waste is not.

Great Yarmouth is one of the councils which has stopped collecting garden waste.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: “Due to the developing situation and latest national advice regarding Covid-19, waste collection services are currently operating with a reduced number of staff.

“By postponing the garden waste collections, we are able to use these vehicles, drivers and loaders to support general rubbish, recycling and clinical collections, which must be prioritised.”

Norfolk Fire Service has seen an increase in calls to fires in the open as it is believed people are burning garden waste.

The service has warned against this with it reminding the public that crews are needed for emergency calls.

Area manager Greg Preston, head of protection and prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our advice would remain that people should avoid any activity that presents an increased fire risk.

“At this time we are committed to maintaining an emergency response and adhering to social distancing rules as much as we can - both to protect the public and our crews to ensure we remain available for all emergency incidents.”

This advice come as the county has seen a rapid reduction in the provision of public services - from recycling centres and gyms to public toilets and carparks.

This is in line with strict social distancing guidance announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the beginning of this week.

