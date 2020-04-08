Search

Advanced search

National care provider backs pen pal scheme to combat loneliness amid coronavirus

08 April, 2020 - 06:45
Healthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Healthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

A care provider has joined forces with a pen friend initiative to keep people communicating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMESHealthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Heathcare Homes, which has care homes in Norfolk and Suffolk, has offered to be part of our Here to Help: Not Alone campaign which aims to tackle social isolation during this time.

The care provider, which is based in Colchester, Essex, and also provides assistance to people living in their own home, has previously organised a similar scheme itself and is now reaching out further afield to help its residents and clients.

A spokesperson for Healthcare Homes said: “We are collaborating and joining our efforts to connect people via the medium of writing.

“It’s lovely to be able to work together on this and have such support – everyone really appreciates it and it’s such a great idea.”

Reporter Donna-Louise Bishop launching the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYReporter Donna-Louise Bishop launching the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Support ramps up for project helping tackle loneliness amid coronavirus.

At a time when people may not be receiving visitors as usual, the company says one way to encourage people from communities across the country to help is by becoming a pen friend.

The organisation has a total of 45 care homes across the south as well as the east of England, including 11 in Norfolk and five homecare branches. It has a further 12 care homes in Suffolk and one homecare branch.

The spokesperson added: “We are trying to encourage people to write not only to the residents that live in Healthcare Homes’ residential and nursing homes across Norfolk, but also to those people who are receiving care in their own homes, through the group’s homecare team – Manorcourt Homecare.

“It would be great to be able to connect people in these challenging times as letters and paintings are really well received.”

Speaking about the pen friend scheme, operations director Anthony Beorby said: “It’s an unsettling time and many residents are not receiving their usual visits from friends or relatives.

“We thought it would be a great idea to ask the community to therefore consider becoming a pen pal with one of our residents. With many children also away from school we thought they too might enjoy writing letters or drawing pictures for the people we care for.

“Feel free to therefore ask your children or grandchildren to paint or colour some pictures and, for any of you that would like to write a letter, please do so. Let’s raise everyone’s spirits.”

Here to Help: Not Alone - How can I become a pen friend?

You may also want to watch:

Last month, the EDP and Norwich Evening News unveiled its latest campaign, Here to Help, in a bid to create an army of helpers to step in to offer extra support.

Together with Norfolk County Council (NCC), a new string has been added to the campaign’s bow in the form of Here to Help: Not Alone.

The initiative aims to tackle concerns and alleviate issues surrounding loneliness as more and more people find themselves at home. The idea is to make sure that as many people as possible do not feel on their own during this time.

Becoming a Here to Help pen friend could appeal to residents in care homes, people who want to build new friendships, parents or careers who want a project to do at home with children, or anyone who simply wants to send and receive letters, postcards, cards, a poem or a drawing either regularly or as a one-off – the list is endless.

• To get in touch email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk with the subject header “Here to Help: Not Alone”, your contact details, the type of involvement you would like to have, and the preference of person or group you would like to write to and/or hear from. We will then put you in touch with each other.

Here to Help Campaign

With Norfolk County Council, we have launched our Here to Help campaign in a bid to create an army of helpers to step in to offer that extra support.

Clearly, there are safety issues of which to be aware but there are all ways in which we can help - whether that’s dropping off food, walking a pet, phoning someone on their own or just pointing them in the direction of the most up to date advice.

We’ve included a Here to Help postcard, which we would love to see people post through their neighbours’ letterboxes.

For more information or to download cards click here .

For updates, visit our Facebook page Norfolk Coronavirus Updates .

Join our Here to Help Facebook page here .

• If you are doing something to help in your community email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live here .

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care amid questions over government strategy

Prime minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care. Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media

Funds raised quickly to allow pupils to continue making visors for NHS staff

Cardiology staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital wearing visors made by pupils of Framingham Earl High School and Wymondham College Picture: Submitted

National care provider backs pen pal scheme to combat loneliness amid coronavirus

Healthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather
Drive 24