Search

Advanced search

Museum fears for future as coronavirus lockdown hits Easter hopes

PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 13 April 2020

Alastair Baker, Bressingham Steam Museum . Byline: Sonya Duncan

Alastair Baker, Bressingham Steam Museum . Byline: Sonya Duncan

A heritage railway museum’s bosses say they fear it may have to close as it misses out on essential Easter footfall due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Fire Engine Rally at Bressingham Steam Museum. Photo: Bressingham Steam MuseumFire Engine Rally at Bressingham Steam Museum. Photo: Bressingham Steam Museum

Following the winter closure, 59-year-old Bressingham Steam Museum, near Diss, looks to the Easter bank holiday weekend to kickstart fund-raising to put back into the charity.

Alastair Baker, 50, has been at the museum for more than 30 years.

The manager said: “Like most tourism places we invested over the winter, in repairs, maintenance, track work and so on.

“We rely on Easter as our first income, cash flow after our closed period to put some money back into the bank. We are a charity, we plough any profits back into the business. We may be asset rich, which as a museum we can’t touch, but cash poor, especially at this time of year.”

Alan Bloom, enjoying his pipe on the footplate of the Gwynedd on the Nursery line at Bressingham Steam Museum in the 1960s. Picture: B AdamsAlan Bloom, enjoying his pipe on the footplate of the Gwynedd on the Nursery line at Bressingham Steam Museum in the 1960s. Picture: B Adams

Because of the size of the museum it is unable to apply for a leisure grant from central government. But the charity will be able to apply to the Arts Council and Heritage Lottery Fund when these become available.

You may also want to watch:

“We still have bills to pay, even though the site is mothballed,” Mr Baker added.

“Depending on when this ends [the lockdown] has a huge impact on if we can open, and in what form. Like every business we furloughed staff and we have no idea what happens from June 1.

Alastair Baker when he first started at the Bressingham Steam Museum. Picture: Alastair BakerAlastair Baker when he first started at the Bressingham Steam Museum. Picture: Alastair Baker

“If we have to close it will be devastating for those who given so much of their passion over the last 59 years. The staff and volunteers here are a family, people give their time because they want to.

“We will have to decide, when we run out of money. The charity has the make the decision if they are able to risk the debt of a Covid loan, if that is the only source of funding available.

“Keeping steam alive is something you do as a passion, not for profit - it is an expensive business.

“We have a huge positive impact on our volunteers mental health, we are somewhere to get out of the house to, somewhere to meet up with mates, something to do rather than just sit at home - I fear for the mental health of our volunteers already.

Carousel at Bressingham Steam Museum. Picture: Lou HinesCarousel at Bressingham Steam Museum. Picture: Lou Hines

“We are often visited by three generations of a family at once. We humbly feel we would be a loss to many families who have grown up with us, visited as a grandchild, and now a grandparent themselves.”

For more information or to donate go to www.bressingham.co.uk

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Norfolk hospital sends home first ICU coronavirus survivor

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Father’s emotional plea for support after son is hospitalised by scooter crash in Thailand

Alexander Naylor is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24