How one village’s residents are helping each other through coronavirus outbreak

Brancaster parish councillor Briony Bax. Picture: Alexandra Preston Archant

Residents of a coastal village have been banding together to help each other through the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents of Brancaster and Brancaster Staithe at a meeting to discuss the villages' coronavirus response. Picture: Supplied Residents of Brancaster and Brancaster Staithe at a meeting to discuss the villages' coronavirus response. Picture: Supplied

Brancaster Parish Council has been encouraging residents to help their homebound neighbours.

A group of residents met at the Deepdale Café - practising social distancing - to hear plans for the area from parish councillor Briony Bax.

She said: “It is amazing that in just a few days we have gathered 52 volunteers who are willing to help others.

“By sharing the work we will be able to make sure that no-one goes unnoticed.

“It is a testament to the community that they are so generous with their time.”

The parish is to be divided into small ‘wards’ and volunteers will help with anyone who is in self-isolation or who needs help.

Already two residents have reached out to ask for help with shopping and medicine delivery.

You may also want to watch:

The council is planning to drop off information cards to all residents with details of their local volunteer contact asking if they need help so that no-one need feel alone.

Volunteers who are over 70 and who are self-isolating are being recruited as ‘telephone’ volunteers who will check in with their neighbours three times a week.

Among those at the meeting were rector Rev Rachel Dines, borough councillor Bob Lawton and business owners from Deepdale Café, Deepdale Farm, The Ship and the Jolly Sailors.

Brancaster Stores, Deepdale Market and The Fish Shed have offered telephone ordering and credit card payments for house bound shoppers and volunteers will help with delivery.

Local pubs and cafes are talking about making simple ‘take-out’ menus.

The efforts to help others are all prime examples of what the Eastern Daily Press and its sister newspapers across the region are encouraging through our Here to Help campaign.

MORE: Here to Help - back our campaign to support communities amid coronavirus

There are all sorts of ways in which individuals and groups can get involved, whether that’s dropping off food, walking a pet, phoning someone on their own or just pointing them in the direction of the most up to date advice.

For more information or to download cards click here.

For updates, visit our Facebook page Norfolk Coronavirus Updates.