Hospital porter goes home after two-month coronavirus fight

PUBLISHED: 07:39 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 18 June 2020

Tim Goble (right) is greeted by colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as he is discharged from hospital after nearly two months of fighting coronavirus. Picture: QEH

A hospital worker received a guard of honour as he was discharged after almost two months in hospital with coronavirus.

Tim Goble, who is a porter and health care assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, has been cared for at the hospital after contracting the virus.

Colleagues gathered to clap and cheer for Mr Goble, who can be seen in the video walking through the hospital giving a big thumbs-up.

The video also captured the moment he was able to hug his loved ones.

The hospital tweeted: “After almost two months in hospital with COVID-19, Tim, who is a porter and HCA at #TeamQEH walked out of the hospital with a big thumbs up. We wish him the very best for the rest of his recovery.”

As of Tuesday the QEH has treated 445 people for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 273 patients have been discharged. There are currently five patients with a positive coronavirus result and a further 15 people who have had the virus remain in hospital.

