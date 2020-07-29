Search

Advanced search

‘It’s lonely in isolation’ - help group celebrates anniversary with afternoon tea package

PUBLISHED: 08:22 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 29 July 2020

The North Walsham Community shop gave £500 to help the North Walsham Good Neighbour Scheme prepare for the impact of the Coronavirus on the community of North Walsham. Picture: North Walsham Good Neightbour Scheme

The North Walsham Community shop gave £500 to help the North Walsham Good Neighbour Scheme prepare for the impact of the Coronavirus on the community of North Walsham. Picture: North Walsham Good Neightbour Scheme

North Walsham Good Neightbour Scheme

A help group which has seen a surge in volunteers and people in need during the pandemic is to celebrate its fifth anniversary by bringing an afternoon tea to isolated people.

North Walsham Good Neighbour Scheme has been helping elderly people and those with trouble leaving their home in the town for five years, and had planned to hold a party at the Atrium to celebrate.

However coronavirus has meant that volunteers will bring the party to more than 100 people in isolation on August 25.

Normally the group helps people with tasks such as collecting prescriptions, maintaining the garden and buying groceries, as well as providing a befriending service which sees a volunteer visit an isolated member of the community for a cup of tea.

Cassie Kealey, who organises the scheme, said lockdown had seen the group called on more often, but thankfully had also seen a surge in volunteers with many people on furlough.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “We’ve always been around, but because of the coronavirus the council came to us and asked if we could take over with support for North Walsham, obviously as more people had a lot more time on their hands we got a lot more volunteers so yeah that’s helped massively.

“Normally we do one-off jobs such as gardening, helping around, but that was before the coronavirus now we’ve been helping to arrange online shopping, prescriptions and hospital runs, but we did already do a lot of that before the virus.

“We do hundreds of jobs each month, we do phone befriending now because of the virus and people can’t go round and visit, we do hundreds of those alone per week. The virus has massively increased what we do, because a lot of people don’t have the technology or knowledge of technology to get help themselves.”

The packages delivered to celebrate the group’s anniversary will include all the necessary ingredients for an afternoon tea along with activities such as a crossword.

The group raised £200 through a virtual raffle on the group’s website to fund the packages.

Ms Kealey added: “It’s just a nice little touch for them really, because it’s lonely in isolation and this is just something to cheer people up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Air ambulance lands in village after two-vehicle crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

New wildlife reserve with passion for endangered species set to open next week

Visitors will tour the reserve using buggies. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Quiz: How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

How many people can you meet for a drink in a pub garden? - We've all had to learn to live with lots of new rules over the past few months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Police stop 64 vehicles as part of operation to tackle illegal riders in Thetford Forest

South Breckland Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Suffolk Rural Crime Team alongside members of Suffolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk Drone Units worked with Forestry England as part of Operation RESHAPE20, to tackle illegal vehicle users in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Police

Two men charged with arson after city house fire

Firefighters and the police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26. Picture: Staff