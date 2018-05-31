Search

Five more deaths brings Norfolk total to 242

PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 27 April 2020

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

A further five people have died in Norfolk’s hospitals over the weekend after contracting coronavirus.

Among the deaths announced on Monday, two occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

In total 242 people being treated at the county’s main hospitals have now died since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: ‘It cannot be ignored’ - University staff and students rise to challenge against coronavirus

The total of number of people to have died at the JPUH has risen to 73, following the latest fatalities, of which two occurred on Saturday and one on Sunday.

At the NNUH, 86 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, the hospital announced 156 patients have now been discharged following treatment.

A spokesman said: “Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, 156 patients have been treated at NNUH and have returned home to continue their recoveries.

“Thank you to the dedication of our teams across the hospital and everything you are doing to deliver exceptional care and support your colleagues.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, reported no new deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 83.

Read more: ‘This is the moment of maximum risk’: Boris Johnson warns country to stay patient over lockdown

In England, a further 329 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 18,749.

Patients were aged between 29 and 100 years old.

Of those 22, aged between 29 and 89 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health will release the national figures for the number of positive cases and confirmed deaths in the UK in due course.

Topic Tags:

